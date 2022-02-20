Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Celcuity posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Celcuity.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of CELC opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 32.30, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the second quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Celcuity by 405.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

