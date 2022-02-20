Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.39). Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celcuity.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a current ratio of 32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $152.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
