Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.39). Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celcuity.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Celcuity by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a current ratio of 32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $152.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

