Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 9,319 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,319 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,965 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 335.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 711,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,921,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 56.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 541,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 77.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,724,000 after acquiring an additional 386,117 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 4.09. Matador Resources has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $48.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

