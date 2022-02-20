Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 9,319 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,319 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,965 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 335.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 711,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,921,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 56.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 541,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 77.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,724,000 after acquiring an additional 386,117 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:MTDR opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 4.09. Matador Resources has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $48.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.
In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Matador Resources Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
