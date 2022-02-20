Centiva Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 63.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. Piper Sandler raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.47.

ALNY stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.09) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

