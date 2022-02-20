Centiva Capital LP Decreases Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Centiva Capital LP cut its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 24.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 25.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.37. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

