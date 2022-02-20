Centiva Capital LP Has $285,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.35.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

