Centiva Capital LP Invests $316,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

