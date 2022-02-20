Centiva Capital LP Purchases 413 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock opened at $153.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average of $163.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $126.03 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.