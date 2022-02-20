Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Short Interest Update

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,200 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 533,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 203,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,268,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,218,000 after purchasing an additional 86,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $43.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.