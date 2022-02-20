CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Stock Price Down 10.7%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) shares fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.56. 105,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,363,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.