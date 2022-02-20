Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Hits $1.37 on Major Exchanges

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded flat against the US dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $48.38 million and $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

