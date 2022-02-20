Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. Chegg has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $109.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 501.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Chegg by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

