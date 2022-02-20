Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Retirement Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 3.9% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Chevron by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $139.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $257.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

