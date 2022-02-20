Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Raised to C$4.65 at National Bankshares

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$4.30 to C$4.65 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.

CHR has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.52.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

TSE CHR opened at C$4.46 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$3.18 and a 52 week high of C$5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77. The stock has a market cap of C$792.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.87.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.