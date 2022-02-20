Chromia (CHR) Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $242.77 million and approximately $73.33 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chromia has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chromia

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

