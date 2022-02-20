Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Up 29.6% in January

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the January 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 814.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCVI opened at $9.76 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

