CIBC Downgrades TC Energy (TSE:TRP) to Hold

CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has C$69.00 price objective on the stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CSFB downgraded shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a strong-buy rating and a C$67.50 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TC Energy to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$68.14.

Shares of TRP opened at C$66.81 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$53.20 and a 1-year high of C$68.20. The stock has a market cap of C$65.54 billion and a PE ratio of 35.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 187.10%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,660 shares in the company, valued at C$575,636.26. Insiders sold a total of 38,527 shares of company stock worth $2,488,772 over the last three months.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

