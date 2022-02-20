Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,732,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,692,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of AltC Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALCC. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $9,820,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,964,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $288,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $7,856,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,472,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALCC opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

