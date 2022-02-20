Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 503,938 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of UEC opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.69 million, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 2.19. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

