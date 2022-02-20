Citigroup Inc. Has $159,000 Stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 89.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 99.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 7.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.1% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 417,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westpac Banking stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Westpac Banking Co. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westpac Banking in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

