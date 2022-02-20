Citigroup Inc. Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Accuray by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Accuray by 62,992.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Accuray by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

In other Accuray news, SVP Jesse Chew sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $28,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter bought 11,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $39,673.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARAY shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.