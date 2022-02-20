Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $26,000. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

