Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Raised by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 659.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,265 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:C opened at $64.14 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.
In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
