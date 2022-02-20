Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,682 Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 48.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
NeoGames Profile
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
