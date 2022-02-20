Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,501 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 30.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 357.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000.

SDIV opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

