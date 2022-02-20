Citigroup Inc. Sells 674,062 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 674,062 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 759,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 97,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 236,260 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 539.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 682,703 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADVM stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $134.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

