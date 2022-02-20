Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,756 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSI. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $410,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 679.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 116,907 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $229,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSI opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.50. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $21.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

