CloakCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.63 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $136.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012377 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008536 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,767,836 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

