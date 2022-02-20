Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.030-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $927 million-$931 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $888.44 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.010 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.89.

NYSE:NET traded down $7.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.87. 6,862,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,417,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.96 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.68, for a total value of $3,673,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $250,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 611,977 shares of company stock valued at $77,729,180. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 369,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,542,000 after purchasing an additional 61,988 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $3,085,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,043,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $1,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

