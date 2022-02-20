CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 161,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CLPS Incorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CLPS Incorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

CLPS Incorporation stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. CLPS Incorporation has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.