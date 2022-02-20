Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $62.34 and last traded at $62.01, with a volume of 90090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 74.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $270.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after buying an additional 19,139,302 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $757,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after buying an additional 6,021,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after buying an additional 5,210,303 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

