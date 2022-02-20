Coin Artist (COIN) Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $513,820.38 and $617.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00038289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00106463 BTC.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.