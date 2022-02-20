Coldstack (CLS) Price Tops $0.78 on Top Exchanges

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $274,437.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Coldstack has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.89 or 0.06882954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,403.99 or 0.99978929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00049039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051563 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

