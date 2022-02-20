Colfax (CFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Colfax to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CFX opened at $41.33 on Friday. Colfax has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.57.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,544,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Colfax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 179,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Colfax by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 152,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,421,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

