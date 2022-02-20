Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,404 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $63,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 40.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 34,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $96.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.64. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

