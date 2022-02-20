CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.28. CommScope reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Northland Securities cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,066,000 after acquiring an additional 37,386 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 32,728 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 343,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 154,052 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,791,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,866. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. CommScope has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.70.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

