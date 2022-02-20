Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Stock Holdings Increased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,059,000 after purchasing an additional 514,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,284,000 after purchasing an additional 369,333 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of CYH opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

