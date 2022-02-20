Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

CPSI has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

CPSI stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $437.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $121,716 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,196,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,015,000 after buying an additional 151,267 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

