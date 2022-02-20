Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

CAG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,006,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.47. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,127,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

