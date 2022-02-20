Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,810,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 18.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $47.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.87. Confluent has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 59.05% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $1,591,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $4,217,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 733,493 shares of company stock valued at $48,253,941.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Confluent by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after buying an additional 5,422,939 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,928 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,935,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,539,000 after purchasing an additional 584,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1,727.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,726 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $70,553,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.03.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

