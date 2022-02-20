Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.02 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.820-$-0.740 EPS.

CFLT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Confluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.03.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent stock traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.01. 4,610,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,056. Confluent has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.87.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 59.05% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. Confluent’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $16,158,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,591,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,493 shares of company stock valued at $48,253,941 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $36,452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 298,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,783,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Confluent by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after buying an additional 140,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.