Contrasting SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) & Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

This table compares SOPHiA Genetics and Biogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA Genetics -168.10% -44.62% -35.49% Biogen 14.17% 26.30% 11.98%

This table compares SOPHiA Genetics and Biogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA Genetics $28.40 million 25.98 -$39.34 million N/A N/A Biogen $10.98 billion 2.81 $1.56 billion $10.40 20.17

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than SOPHiA Genetics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of SOPHiA Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Biogen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Biogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SOPHiA Genetics and Biogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA Genetics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Biogen 0 17 15 0 2.47

SOPHiA Genetics currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.26%. Biogen has a consensus price target of $283.23, suggesting a potential upside of 35.01%. Given SOPHiA Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SOPHiA Genetics is more favorable than Biogen.

Summary

Biogen beats SOPHiA Genetics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. SOPHiA GENETICS SA is based in BOSTON.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. The company was founded by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, Walter Gilbert, and Phillip Allen Sharp in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.