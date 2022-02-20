Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.41.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

