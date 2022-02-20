Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.41.
Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
