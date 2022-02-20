Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.07.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,090,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 84,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,256,000 after purchasing an additional 177,338 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,819,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,485.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after buying an additional 942,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.