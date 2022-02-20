Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.07.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%.
Cooper-Standard Company Profile
Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cooper-Standard (CPS)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.