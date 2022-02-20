Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.42

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 537462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Get Core & Main alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Core & Main Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.