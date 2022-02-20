Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 734 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,297. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.