Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

