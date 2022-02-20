Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 117 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Anthem by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Anthem by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Anthem by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Anthem by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $446.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $449.41 and its 200 day moving average is $414.60. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.86 and a 1 year high of $472.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

