Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,686 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 36.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR opened at $142.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.