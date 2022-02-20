Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after buying an additional 889,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,470,000 after buying an additional 480,441 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $46,071,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.69.

Shares of KEYS opened at $160.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.52. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.09 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.